True Capital Management Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,856,000 after purchasing an additional 619,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 17.4% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $229.43. The stock had a trading volume of 941,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

