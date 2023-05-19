TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Stock Performance

NYSE:TBI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Insider Transactions at TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,976.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 433,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173,004 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.