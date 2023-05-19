TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 12.34% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

