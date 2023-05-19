Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UBSFY opened at $5.27 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

