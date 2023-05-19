UDR (NYSE:UDR) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.09.

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 560.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 6,400.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

