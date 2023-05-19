UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.74.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.23 on Friday. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

