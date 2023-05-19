UDR (NYSE:UDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.74.

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 354,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 560.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after buying an additional 946,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $913,594,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

