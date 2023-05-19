UGI (NYSE:UGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 237,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,791. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3,611.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after buying an additional 2,966,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $58,631,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in UGI by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

