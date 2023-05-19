Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Union Pacific worth $442,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.72. The company had a trading volume of 791,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

