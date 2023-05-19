Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Union Pacific worth $442,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.72. The company had a trading volume of 791,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
