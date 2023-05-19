Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:UIS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 114,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,636. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Insider Activity

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Desch acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 969.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,455,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,516 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 1,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,245,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,047,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Unisys by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,258,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 938,062 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 602.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 877,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 752,990 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.