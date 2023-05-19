United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

United Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEA opened at 2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. United Maritime has a twelve month low of 0.80 and a twelve month high of 8.95.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported 3.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 14.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Maritime

About United Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Maritime Co. ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

