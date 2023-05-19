United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.71.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

