United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.19. The company has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

