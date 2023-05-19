Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345,591 shares in the company, valued at $21,556,367.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,556,367.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $529,476 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Articles

