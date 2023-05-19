Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 273,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,165. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,351 shares of company stock worth $1,836,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $424,187,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

