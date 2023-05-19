USDD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDD has a market cap of $736.31 million and $27.63 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 736,705,911 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.