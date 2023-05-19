Vale (NYSE:VALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 5,769,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,720,107. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

