Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,709 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after acquiring an additional 393,969 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VLO traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $110.99. 1,335,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

