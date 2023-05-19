Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.26. 576,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

