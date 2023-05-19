Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.75. 286,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.96. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $402.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

