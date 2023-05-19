Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.58 and last traded at $59.61. 2,962,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,375,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

