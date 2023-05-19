Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 96,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,786. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

