Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $442.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

