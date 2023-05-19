Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

