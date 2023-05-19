Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.85. 7,009,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,075,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

