Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in CSX by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 575,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 264,579 shares during the period. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,266,947. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

