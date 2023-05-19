Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

