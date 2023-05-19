Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.74. 758,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

