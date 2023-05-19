Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,517,000 after buying an additional 841,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO remained flat at $71.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,059. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.