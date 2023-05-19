Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,284. The firm has a market cap of $286.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

