Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.70 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and approximately $846,613.76 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,452,167,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,167,589 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

