Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.16. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $161.84.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 142.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

