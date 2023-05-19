Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.07

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 218203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VRRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Verra Mobility Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility
In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,466.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,466.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.
Featured Stories
