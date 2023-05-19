Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $16.34 on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $16.34 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,908,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 119,902 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

