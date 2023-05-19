Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,844 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.03.

Walmart Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,690,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $403.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.