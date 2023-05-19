Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,430. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

