Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,753,000 after buying an additional 3,850,015 shares in the last quarter. Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 7,406,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

