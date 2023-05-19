Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $216,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

SLYV traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $73.00. 191,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,218. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

