Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,147 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

FedEx stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.27. 747,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

