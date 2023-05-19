Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 582,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,982,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,090,000 after purchasing an additional 269,871 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 65,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 63,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,349. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

