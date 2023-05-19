Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.5% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.56. The firm has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.44 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

