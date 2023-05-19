Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned 1.77% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIVI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,416,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,374,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,838,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

DIVI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 262,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,769. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

