Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $154.87. 388,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,346. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.