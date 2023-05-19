ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Position Cut by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,678,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,302 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of ViewRay worth $74,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,264,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 702,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after purchasing an additional 691,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. Research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

