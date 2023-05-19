Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.