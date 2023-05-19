Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,315.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 881,299 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vipshop by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vipshop by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 1,207.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $13,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

