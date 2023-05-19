Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,990. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.76. The firm has a market cap of $436.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

