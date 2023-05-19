Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.07

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 253190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

In related news, President Brian Cree purchased 3,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Brian Cree bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber acquired 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

