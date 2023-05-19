Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Head-To-Head Review

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vivos Therapeutics and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%.

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -151.71% -190.21% -111.70% Orthofix Medical -14.40% -2.14% -1.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Orthofix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 0.56 -$23.84 million ($1.05) -0.34 Orthofix Medical $460.71 million 1.55 -$19.75 million ($2.47) -7.92

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Vivos Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

