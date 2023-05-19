VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.69.

NYSE VMW opened at $125.41 on Thursday. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.58.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VMware by 11.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

