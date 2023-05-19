VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.69.
VMware Price Performance
NYSE VMW opened at $125.41 on Thursday. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VMware by 11.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.